'Daayra' trailer: Kareena-Prithviraj question morality of police encounters
What's the story
The official trailer for Daayra, an upcoming crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar, was released on Monday. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran as rival Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs). This is the first time the two actors are sharing screen space. The movie will be released on September 18.
Plot insights
Trailer highlights
The trailer for Daayra gives a glimpse into the intense conflict between Kapoor Khan and Sukumaran's characters.
We see the former launching an investigation into the latter's multiple encounters, and the matter accelerates following the brutal rape and murder of yet another young woman.
Writing credits go to Gulzar, Sima Agarwal, and Yash Keswani.
Sukumaran previously spoke about his experience working with Gulzar, describing it as thought-provoking. "It's a film that needs to have a very objective take on justice."
Production details
Everything to know about 'Daayra'
Daayra marks Gulzar's reunion with Junglee Pictures, known for their previous collaborations on Talvar and Raazi. The film is co-produced by Pen Studios.
Cinematography for Daayra is handled by Saurabh Goswami, while Charu Shree Roy has done the editing work.