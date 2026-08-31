'Daayra' trailer: Kareena-Prithviraj question morality of police encounters 

The trailer for Daayra gives a glimpse into the intense conflict between Kapoor Khan and Sukumaran's characters.

We see the former launching an investigation into the latter's multiple encounters, and the matter accelerates following the brutal rape and murder of yet another young woman.

Writing credits go to Gulzar, Sima Agarwal, and Yash Keswani.

Sukumaran previously spoke about his experience working with Gulzar, describing it as thought-provoking. "It's a film that needs to have a very objective take on justice."