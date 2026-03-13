'Dacoit' teaser uses Koti's song without informing him 1st Entertainment Mar 13, 2026

Composer Koti isn't thrilled about the Dacoit teaser using a remix of his 1994 hit Kannepettaro Kannu Kottaro without letting him know.

He's not after money, just a simple heads-up and some respect for the original creators.

Koti pointed out that even remixing his own songs can cost lakhs, while composers often get sidelined once rights are sold to labels.