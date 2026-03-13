'Dacoit' teaser uses Koti's song without informing him 1st
Entertainment
Composer Koti isn't thrilled about the Dacoit teaser using a remix of his 1994 hit Kannepettaro Kannu Kottaro without letting him know.
He's not after money, just a simple heads-up and some respect for the original creators.
Koti pointed out that even remixing his own songs can cost lakhs, while composers often get sidelined once rights are sold to labels.
Producer Supriya Yarlagadda admitted the mistake
Producer Supriya Yarlagadda agreed with Koti and admitted the audio company didn't inform him, even though they had all the paperwork.
She later visited Koti, and they cleared things up in person, also chatting about how remixes usually skip proper credit or payment for those who made the originals.