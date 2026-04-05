'Dacoit' trailer wins praise as release shifts to April 10
Entertainment
Mrunal Thakur is feeling the love after fans gave a big thumbs-up to the Dacoit trailer.
The film's release has been pushed from March 19 to April 10 because Dhurandhar 2 is still dominating theaters.
Lead actor Adivi Sesh explained they wanted Dacoit to have its own moment, saying they have moved it to April 10 so that they can give it a fair chance.
Trailer teases wrongful imprisonment revenge
The trailer teases a gripping revenge story about a man wrongfully imprisoned.
Alongside Thakur and Sesh, Sesh also praised Dhurandhar 2's success at the launch, adding that there's room for all kinds of films in the industry.