'Dacoit' trailer wins praise as release shifts to April 10 Entertainment Apr 05, 2026

Mrunal Thakur is feeling the love after fans gave a big thumbs-up to the Dacoit trailer.

The film's release has been pushed from March 19 to April 10 because Dhurandhar 2 is still dominating theaters.

Lead actor Adivi Sesh explained they wanted Dacoit to have its own moment, saying they have moved it to April 10 so that they can give it a fair chance.