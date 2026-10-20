Daggubati reunites with Srinivas as 'AK 47' set October 30
Venkatesh Daggubati's new movie, Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 (also known as AK 47), is now set to hit theaters on October 30, 2026.
The film was initially slated for October 2, then postponed to October 9, and later delayed again due to pending post-production work.
Venkatesh shared his excitement online about teaming up again with director Trivikram Srinivas after nearly 20 years.
'AK 47' stars Daggubati with Shetty
AK 47 mixes action, comedy, and family drama, with Venkatesh playing Chittibabu, a regular guy trying to find a new home with his wife (Srinidhi Shetty).
The cast also includes Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, and Vennela Kishore.
Directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by S. Radha Krishna, popularly known as Chinababu, under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations, the film features music by Thaman S and visuals from Ravi K Chandran.