Daggubati reunites with Srinivas as 'AK 47' set October 30

Venkatesh Daggubati's new movie, Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 (also known as AK 47), is now set to hit theaters on October 30, 2026.

The film was initially slated for October 2, then postponed to October 9, and later delayed again due to pending post-production work.

Venkatesh shared his excitement online about teaming up again with director Trivikram Srinivas after nearly 20 years.