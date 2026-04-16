Daisy Shah reveals she was inappropriately touched during audition

Bollywood actor Daisy Shah , who debuted with Jai Ho (2014), has revealed that she was inappropriately touched by a South Indian filmmaker during an audition in Mumbai. The incident left her uncomfortable and led to her declining any further communication with the filmmaker. "I was touched badly by one of the filmmakers in South," she told The Free Press Journal.

Unpleasant encounter Shah's discomfort with being touched Shah recounted that the filmmaker had come to Mumbai for casting and was meeting several girls individually. "But I didn't like because he touched me and he was holding my hand. I've always been apprehensive about people touching me." "The reason why I don't get massage done is because I don't like being touched, even by a woman." She revealed, "I told him 'I will get back to you' but I never got back to him."

Career progression Career beginnings and rise to fame Shah started her career as an assistant choreographer to Ganesh Acharya and worked as a background dancer in many Bollywood songs. She then made her debut in Kannada cinema with Bhadra and Bodyguard, before making her Bollywood debut with Jai Ho (2014). She has since appeared in movies like Hate Story 3 (2015) and participated in dance reality shows and television appearances.

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