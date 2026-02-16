Daisy Shah joins Shreyas Talpade in Palaash Muchhal's upcoming thriller

The untitled film will reportedly see Talpade play a common man in Mumbai. However, details about the storyline, supporting cast, and release date are still under wraps. The project comes after Muchhal's recent personal life developments, including his wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana being called off.

Career highlights

His previous works and wedding plans with Mandhana

Muchhal has previously directed Ardh (2022) starring Rajpal Yadav and Rubina Dilaik, and Kaam Chalu Hai (2024) featuring Yadav, Giaa Manek, and Kurangi Nagraj. His personal life has also been in the spotlight recently as he was set to marry Mandhana on November 23, 2025. However, their wedding was called off amid intense rumors of infidelity. The couple had completed several pre-wedding ceremonies before the abrupt cancellation of their wedding plans.