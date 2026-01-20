LOADING...
Palaash Muchhal begins new film with Shreyas Talpade post-wedding controversy

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jan 20, 2026
04:58 pm
What's the story

Composer-filmmaker Palaash Muchhal is making a comeback to Bollywood after the public cancellation of his wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana. He announced that actor Shreyas Talpade will star in his next directorial project, marking a new chapter in his career. This comes after Muchhal was accused of cheating on Mandhana, which led to intense media scrutiny.

Role details

Talpade to play a common man in Muchhal's film

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed on X (formerly Twitter), "SHREYAS TALPADE TO STAR IN PALAASH MUCHHAL'S NEXT FILM..." "#ShreyasTalpade will head the cast of director #PalaashMuchhal's upcoming, as-yet-untitled film, stepping into the role of a common man." The yet-to-be-titled film is set to go on the floors soon.

Personal turmoil

Muchhal-Mandhana wedding controversy and its aftermath

Muchhal and Mandhana's wedding was called off in December 2025 amid allegations of infidelity against the composer. Although these claims were not confirmed, both families initially postponed the wedding before announcing its cancellation. After the announcement, Muchhal deleted a proposal video featuring Mandhana from Instagram. Since then, he has been maintaining a low profile.

