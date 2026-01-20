Palaash Muchhal begins new film with Shreyas Talpade post-wedding controversy

Palaash Muchhal joins Shreyas Talpade for new project post breakup

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:58 pm Jan 20, 202604:58 pm

What's the story

Composer-filmmaker Palaash Muchhal is making a comeback to Bollywood after the public cancellation of his wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana. He announced that actor Shreyas Talpade will star in his next directorial project, marking a new chapter in his career. This comes after Muchhal was accused of cheating on Mandhana, which led to intense media scrutiny.