Palaash Muchhal begins new film with Shreyas Talpade post-wedding controversy
What's the story
Composer-filmmaker Palaash Muchhal is making a comeback to Bollywood after the public cancellation of his wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana. He announced that actor Shreyas Talpade will star in his next directorial project, marking a new chapter in his career. This comes after Muchhal was accused of cheating on Mandhana, which led to intense media scrutiny.
Role details
Talpade to play a common man in Muchhal's film
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed on X (formerly Twitter), "SHREYAS TALPADE TO STAR IN PALAASH MUCHHAL'S NEXT FILM..." "#ShreyasTalpade will head the cast of director #PalaashMuchhal's upcoming, as-yet-untitled film, stepping into the role of a common man." The yet-to-be-titled film is set to go on the floors soon.
Twitter Post
See Adarsh's post here
SHREYAS TALPADE TO— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 19, 2026
STAR IN PALASH MUCHHAL'S NEXTFILM... #ShreyasTalpade will head the cast of director #PalashMuchhal's upcoming, as-yet-untitled film, stepping into the role of a common man.the backdrop of #Mumbai, filming is expected to commence soon. pic.twitter.com/YtLEB04qxO
Set against
Personal turmoil
Muchhal-Mandhana wedding controversy and its aftermath
Muchhal and Mandhana's wedding was called off in December 2025 amid allegations of infidelity against the composer. Although these claims were not confirmed, both families initially postponed the wedding before announcing its cancellation. After the announcement, Muchhal deleted a proposal video featuring Mandhana from Instagram. Since then, he has been maintaining a low profile.