'So fun': Dakota Johnson on working with Taylor Swift

Johnson further stressed her happiness on Ambar Lee and Leah Briars's podcast, saying, "Taylor and I have been friends for a really long time, and we're very close."

"Normally I would say 'Don't work with your friends,' but we work really well together. It was so fun. So fun. It was the best."

Their decades-long friendship was further confirmed with Johnson's attendance at Swift's star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden this July.