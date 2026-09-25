'So fun': Dakota Johnson on working with Taylor Swift
What's the story
Dakota Johnson has finally opened up about her involvement in the music video for Taylor Swift's new single, Patient Zero. The actor revealed at the Verity red carpet, "Working with your friends is like the most fun thing on the planet because we've known each other for so long, we respect each other's creative minds." "To be able to work alongside her and support and assist and be a person whom she tells what to do is wonderful."
Friendship
'Taylor and I have been friends for a really...'
Johnson further stressed her happiness on Ambar Lee and Leah Briars's podcast, saying, "Taylor and I have been friends for a really long time, and we're very close."
"Normally I would say 'Don't work with your friends,' but we work really well together. It was so fun. So fun. It was the best."
Their decades-long friendship was further confirmed with Johnson's attendance at Swift's star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden this July.
Video teaser
Meanwhile, about 'Patient Zero'
The music video for Patient Zero, directed by Swift, features actors Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell.
The teaser, released on Thursday, gave fans a glimpse of the cinematic video with dark and romantic undertones.
Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, known for his work on The Revenant, Birdman, and Gravity, is involved with the project.
Role
Teaser of the music video
In the teaser, Johnson is seen standing at a gravesite with another woman.
The short clip also features a tear-streaked Swift washing her hands, two bodies plunging into water, and a black rose.
The full music video will premiere on Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).
Music release
Swift announced new single earlier this week
Swift announced her new single, Patient Zero, on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the extended edition of The Life of a Showgirl came out on Friday, with four new songs.
Swift wrote on Instagram, "I took a trip to Sweden to celebrate with Max (Martin) and Shellback, my two collaborators on this album."
"Really, we just wanted to reflect...but there...we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs."