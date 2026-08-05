D'Amaro says 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' and 'Moana' matter

D'Amaro pointed out that The Mandalorian and Grogu boosted Star Wars merchandise sales and brought more fans to theme park rides like the Millennium Falcon.

As for Moana, it's expected to do well on Disney+, since the original is already a streaming favorite.

CFO Hugh Johnston added that Disney's strategy is all about using its big brands across movies, parks, merchandise, and streaming, so even if a film isn't a box office smash, it still helps grow Disney in other ways.