D'Amaro says 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' and 'Moana' matter
Disney's latest Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu and live-action Moana didn't hit the billion-dollar mark at the box office, earning $345 million and $262 million worldwide.
Still, CEO Josh D'Amaro says these films matter for more than just ticket sales, highlighting their bigger role for Disney on a recent earnings call.
Johnston says brands power Disney growth
D'Amaro pointed out that The Mandalorian and Grogu boosted Star Wars merchandise sales and brought more fans to theme park rides like the Millennium Falcon.
As for Moana, it's expected to do well on Disney+, since the original is already a streaming favorite.
CFO Hugh Johnston added that Disney's strategy is all about using its big brands across movies, parks, merchandise, and streaming, so even if a film isn't a box office smash, it still helps grow Disney in other ways.