Dan Levy considered 'Schitt's Creek' sequel before Catherine O'Hara's death

Dan Levy, the co-creator and star of the Emmy-winning sitcom Schitt's Creek, recently revealed that he had considered a sequel series to the show. However, he clarified that this was before the death of his co-star Catherine O'Hara in January. Speaking to CBS News Sunday Morning, Levy said there can't be a Schitt's Creek without O'Hara, who played Moira Rose on the show for six seasons.

Emotional visit Levy got emotional thinking about his memories with O'Hara Levy returned to Goodwood, Ontario, the small town where Schitt's Creek was filmed. This was his first visit since the show ended in 2020. Standing outside a store that used to be called Rose Apothecary, the fictional boutique owned by his character David Rose, Levy got emotional. He told CBS News, "It's tough. It's tough being back. I didn't think that I'd have quite an emotional reaction."

Twitter Post Listen to Levy here “I didn’t think that I’d have quite an emotional reaction”: “Schitt’s Creek” co-creator Dan Levy returns to Goodwood, Ontario, the town where the hit show was filmed — and dismisses the idea of a sequel without his late co-star, Catherine O’Hara, who died in January.… pic.twitter.com/M7zXIpOBgl — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) April 5, 2026

Advertisement

Tribute Tribute by Levy to O'Hara after her death O'Hara passed away on January 30 at the age of 71 due to a pulmonary embolism, with rectal cancer as the underlying cause. After her death, Levy paid tribute to her. He wrote on Instagram, "What a gift to have gotten to dance in the warm glow of Catherine O'Hara's brilliance for all those years." "It's hard to imagine a world without her in it," he added.

Advertisement