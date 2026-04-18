Dance joins 'The Batman Part II' as Harvey Dent's father
Entertainment
Big news for Batman fans: Charles Dance (yep, Tywin from Game of Thrones) is joining The Batman Part II as Charles, Harvey Dent's dad.
He steps in after Daniel Craig and Stellan Skarsgard reportedly passed on the role.
Sebastian Stan and Scarlett Johansson are also on board as Harvey Dent and his wife Gilda.
'The Batman Part II' filming 2026
The sequel hit some bumps with Hollywood strikes and director Matt Reeves staying quiet, which got fans worried about cancelations.
But James Gunn asked people online to get off Reeves's back, and now filming is set for spring 2026.
The movie's still aiming for an October 1, 2027, release in theaters.