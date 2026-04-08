Dane told Levinson about ALS, returned to 'Euphoria' Season 3
Eric Dane, known for playing Cal Jacobs in HBO's Euphoria, returned for Season three even after being diagnosed with ALS.
He let creator Sam Levinson know about his illness before filming, but stayed committed to the role.
Dane's last scenes, featured in the trailer dropped on March 30, show him sharing a key moment with Jules during production for Nate's wedding.
Dane's family and Stone pay tribute
Despite his health struggles, Dane kept working with courage and grace. Levinson called him so brave and so strong.
After his passing on February 19 following a courageous battle with ALS, his family highlighted his push for ALS awareness.
Co-star Sharon Stone also remembered him warmly, saying she was his support staff, brought gluten-free cookies, and was glad he got the job in time.