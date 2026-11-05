Danish TV 2 pulls show, apologizes after secretly filming Wallbridge
Entertainment
Danish TV channel TV 2 has apologized after secretly filming comedian Rasmus Wallbridge for a hidden-camera show, making him believe he was directing his first movie.
The show aired in October 2026, but after viewers called out the stunt as unfair, TV 2 pulled it from streaming and started an internal review.
Prank involving 149 people sparks outrage
The prank involved 149 people and sparked major outrage, even Denmark's culture minister criticized it as crossing a line.
Wallbridge at first laughed off the reveal but later shared that he and his team genuinely thought the film project was real.
Both TV 2 and Drive Studios have admitted they messed up.