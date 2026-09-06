Danny Boyle reveals he used AI in upcoming drama 'Ink'
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Danny Boyle has revealed that he employed artificial intelligence (AI) in his latest film, Ink. The Oscar-winning director used the technology to animate old photographs and create images of mice for the Rupert Murdoch drama. In a video interview with Vanity Fair at the Telluride Film Festival, Boyle explained how this innovative approach was applied in his movie.
AI application
How Boyle used AI in 'Ink'
Boyle said, "There's about 30 seconds of it in our movie, where we animate a couple of old photographs, which you'll have seen online the way that it does that - that you can bring old photographs to life."
He added, "And that's the kind of way we use it."
The director also mentioned using AI to create images of mice for scenes set in The Sun newsroom.
Director's view
'Very useful tool in many ways'
Boyle added, "My opinion of (AI) is that it's a very useful tool in many ways, provided you use it respectfully and provided you pay actors if you're going to replace them with some kind of AI embodiment or something like that."
"So just like with any animation project, or just as part of the VFX toolbox."
Animal welfare
Boyle believes AI is excellent for creating animals in films
Boyle also reflected on his past experiences with animal actors, recalling a controversy over using real chimpanzees in his 2002 zombie film 28 Days Later.
He said, "I got in trouble with PETA (when) we had some chimps at the beginning of 28 Days Later. And they wrote to me and said, 'You must never do that again.' And I haven't."
Since then, the director has tried to use CG animals but found AI "very, very good" for creating animals.
Film reception
More about 'Ink' and its awards prospects
Ink has been a strong contender for the awards season since it was announced as the opening-night screening at this year's Venice Film Festival.
The film, which stars Jack O'Connell, Claire Foy, and Guy Pearce as Murdoch, received a warm reception and positive reviews during its Wednesday screening.
Netflix will release Ink in select theaters on December 11, followed by a streaming release on January 8.