'The Last of Us 3' officially recasts pivotal character
Danny Ramirez, who joined the cast of HBO's apocalyptic drama The Last of Us in Season 2 as Manny, will be recast for Season 3 due to scheduling conflicts. The character is a former Fireflies member and Abby's (Kaitlyn Dever) friend who helps her avenge Joel (Pedro Pascal) for the massacre he committed at the Firefly hospital to save Ellie (Bella Ramsay).
Ramirez is best known for his portrayal of Joaquin Torres/Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021), Captain America: Brave New World (2025), and Avengers: Doomsday (upcoming). He will also star in the upcoming Jean-Michel Basquiat biopic Samo Lives.
The Last of Us is set 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed, focusing on Joel, "a hardened survivor hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl," out of "an oppressive quarantine zone." The second season took place five years later with Joel and Ellie drawn into a more dangerous and unpredictable world. The series is based on Neil Druckmann's video game of the same name.