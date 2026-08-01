'Dark Matter' season 2 lands August 28 with multiverse threat
Apple TV just dropped the trailer for Dark Matter Season two, landing August 28, 2026.
The story picks up with quantum physicist Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton) and his family as they face a fresh threat across the multiverse, promising even more twists and mind-bending choices.
Dessen's 'the Box' strains relationships
This season digs into Jason's growing obsession with "the Box," which puts real strain on his relationship with Daniela (Jennifer Connelly).
Meanwhile, Amanda (Alice Braga) and Ryan are risking everything to find their way home, while Blair and Leighton chase their own multiverse agendas.
Showrunner Blake Crouch is back, expanding the story beyond the original novel alongside a stacked producer team.
'Dark Matter' arrives with 10 episodes
With 10 episodes and a strong cast, Dark Matter joins Apple TV hits like Foundation and Severance.
If you're into trippy sci-fi or shows that mess with reality, this one could be worth adding to your watchlist.