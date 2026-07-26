'Dark Matter' S02: Cast, plot, release date, and trailer
What's the story
The trailer for the second season of Apple TV's science fiction series Dark Matter was unveiled at Hall H of San Diego Comic-Con 2026. The show, based on the novel celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, stars Joel Edgerton as Jason Dessen, a physicist who gets trapped in an alternate version of his life. The second season premieres on August 28.
Plot continuation
What to expect from Season 02?
The second season of Dark Matter picks up with the Dessen family adjusting to their new life in a world they thought was safe. However, their peace is short-lived as they are forced to flee once again.
The new universe, referred to as World 26 by author Blake Crouch, presents new challenges for Jason and his family.
Character development
More about the characters and their arcs
As Jason becomes increasingly obsessed with a Box, his wife Daniela (Jennifer Connelly) grows paranoid. Their son Charlie (Oakes Fegley) craves stability amid the chaos.
Meanwhile, Amanda (Alice Braga) and Ryan (Jimmi Simpson) team up to find their way home.
The new season delves into deeper themes of identity, existence, and the choices we make in life.
Panel insights
Edgerton on finding a world without other versions
During Apple TV's two-hour panel presentation, Edgerton discussed the challenges of finding a world where other versions of their characters don't exist.
He said, "One of the great conundrums...is finding a world where other versions of them are not there."
"As an actor, quite often you go to work, and you go, 'Oh, I've been through this... There are so many things that get served up in this show that you go 'This will never happen in my life."
Character exploration
Connelly talks about how Jason, Daniela will react
Connelly's character Daniela is "scared of things that [she] see[s] in [Jason]."
She added, "We have people exploring things that we can all relate to as people in really extraordinary ways."
Braga teased a "Utopian world" her character Amanda finds herself in Season two, where there is no climate change, and everyone has empathy.