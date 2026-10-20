'Darlings' actor Vinekar dies unexpectedly, Ramnathan posts cremation details
Entertainment
Divya Vinekar, who played the female constable in Netflix's Darlings, has passed away unexpectedly.
RJ Rohini Ramnathan shared the news on Instagram, saying it was sudden and unexpected, and asked for privacy for Vinekar's family.
She also posted cremation details for anyone wanting to pay their respects.
Vinekar remembered as Fever FM colleague
Beyond acting in Darlings and Jalsa, Vinekar worked in radio, digital content, writing, and poetry.
She was remembered by Ramnathan as a dedicated team member at Fever FM who brought positive energy to everyone she worked with.