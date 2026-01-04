Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi calls out online abuse against her family Entertainment Jan 04, 2026

Vijayalakshmi Darshan, wife of Kannada actor Darshan, is speaking up after facing a wave of nasty messages online.

"This time, the abuse crossed all limits and couldn't be ignored," she shared, describing the comments as very abusive and below the belt.

The trolling happened during ongoing fan wars involving Sandalwood stars and specifically referenced Sudeep's fan groups.