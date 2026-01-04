Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi calls out online abuse against her family
Vijayalakshmi Darshan, wife of Kannada actor Darshan, is speaking up after facing a wave of nasty messages online.
"This time, the abuse crossed all limits and couldn't be ignored," she shared, describing the comments as very abusive and below the belt.
The trolling happened during ongoing fan wars involving Sandalwood stars and specifically referenced Sudeep's fan groups.
What happened?
After attending a success event, Vijayalakshmi filed a cybercrime complaint recently. She reported over 150 obscene comments from accounts linked to rival fan groups.
Police quickly traced and arrested two men—an autorickshaw driver and a software engineer—for posting defamatory content on social media.
Investigations are still on for others involved.
Not the 1st time
Sadly, this isn't new for Vijayalakshmi. Four years ago, she dealt with photo morphing online and took legal action then too.
Her experience highlights how online harassment keeps being an issue for celebrities and their families.