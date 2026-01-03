'Ikkis' picks up steam at the box office, crosses ₹15cr

City-wise turnout and box office details

By Day 3, "Ikkis" had earned ₹15.15 crore, with Day 3 alone bringing in ₹4.65 crore after earlier dips.

Hindi circuit occupancy hit 18%, peaking at over 26% during evening shows.

Bengaluru led audience turnout at nearly 39%, while Surat lagged behind at just over 5%.

The film faces stiff competition from "Dhurandhar," so it'll need to keep up this momentum to break even.