Zubeen Garg murder: Accused seek bail; court to hear prosecution

Where the case stands now

Garg's wife, Garima Garg, is urging prosecutors to move faster with the trial since 94 witnesses need to be examined. She's worried delays could drag this out for years. As of January 3, 2026, charges had not yet been framed.

There have been three hearings so far (with the accused appearing virtually). The SIT has charged festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta and others with murder; Sandipan faces a culpable homicide charge, while Bora and Baishya are accused of conspiracy and breach of trust.

Investigators say Siddharth Sharma—the main suspect—allegedly planned the murder to cover up financial fraud involving over ₹1 crore, with some assets now under investigation.