Zubeen Garg murder: Accused seek bail; court to hear prosecution
The Zubeen Garg murder case just saw four accused—Amritprava Mahanta, Sandipan Garg, Nandeswar Bora, and Prabin Baishya—asking for bail in Kamrup (M) Sessions Court.
The prosecution has until January 17, 2026 to respond, while the court also sent notices about property attachment hearings for Siddharth Sharma and Chetan Dhirasaria.
Where the case stands now
Garg's wife, Garima Garg, is urging prosecutors to move faster with the trial since 94 witnesses need to be examined. She's worried delays could drag this out for years. As of January 3, 2026, charges had not yet been framed.
There have been three hearings so far (with the accused appearing virtually). The SIT has charged festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta and others with murder; Sandipan faces a culpable homicide charge, while Bora and Baishya are accused of conspiracy and breach of trust.
Investigators say Siddharth Sharma—the main suspect—allegedly planned the murder to cover up financial fraud involving over ₹1 crore, with some assets now under investigation.