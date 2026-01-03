Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' trailer smashes records ahead of release Entertainment Jan 03, 2026

Vijay's Jana Nayagan trailer just dropped (January 3, 2026) and it's already breaking the internet—racking up nearly a million views in under 30 minutes and setting a new Kollywood record by hitting five million real-time views faster than any film before.

The movie is set to hit theaters on January 9.