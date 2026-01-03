Next Article
Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' trailer smashes records ahead of release
Entertainment
Vijay's Jana Nayagan trailer just dropped (January 3, 2026) and it's already breaking the internet—racking up nearly a million views in under 30 minutes and setting a new Kollywood record by hitting five million real-time views faster than any film before.
The movie is set to hit theaters on January 9.
Why everyone's talking about it
Jana Nayagan isn't just another action thriller—it marks Vijay's final film before he steps into politics, making fans call this his "last dance."
Directed by H Vinoth and featuring Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and music by Anirudh Ravichander, the film drops right in time for Pongal, adding to all the buzz on social media.