Das and Shankar's 'Once More' opens August 28 2026
Entertainment
Heads up, romance fans! Once More, starring Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar, is hitting theaters on August 28, 2026.
Directed by Vignesh Srikanth, the story follows Raghu (Das), who's struggling with heartbreak until Anjali (Shankar) helps him open up to love again.
Love heals amid family differences
The film explores how love can heal and offer new beginnings, as Raghu and Anjali try to bridge their different family backgrounds.
You'll also see Sona Olickal, Dravid Selvam, and Anusha Prabhu in key roles, with music by Hesham Abdul Wahab setting the mood.