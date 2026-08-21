Dave Bautista confirmed to play Kratos in 'God of War'
What's the story
Dave Bautista, the Hollywood actor who comes with an extensive background as a professional wrestler, has been confirmed as the new lead for Prime Video's God of War series. The announcement comes after Ryan Hurst, the original actor for Kratos, suffered a severe injury on set. The decision to recast was made by Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television shortly after Hurst's injury.
Character evolution
Bautista's experience will aid in the transition
Bautista's involvement in the series could indicate a new interpretation of Kratos, which has been a topic of heated debate since the release of the first-look image in February.
Prep begins this month in Vancouver, with an aim to start filming by mid-October, per Deadline.
Despite the tight schedule, Bautista's extensive experience as a professional wrestler and his recent physical transformation for Highlander should help him prepare for the role.
Production details
Series will start from scratch with no original footage
The God of War series will be starting from scratch, with no footage from the original shoot being used.
Emmy-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye, who directed the first two episodes with Hurst, will also direct the new version with Bautista.
The show is based on a two-season order and was originally scheduled to film back-to-back seasons in Vancouver starting in February.
Series synopsis
Series follows Kratos and Atreus's journey
The God of War series follows the journey of Kratos (Bautista) and his son Atreus (Callum Vinson) as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye.
The show will delve into Kratos's attempts to teach Atreus how to be a better god while Atreus teaches his father how to be a better human.
The character of Kratos is known for his stoicism, combat prowess, and tragic backstory.
Cast details
Supporting cast of the series
The God of War series features a star-studded cast; Mandy Patinkin plays Odin, Ed Skrein is Baldur, Max Parker plays Heimdall, Olafur Darri Olafsson plays Thor, and Teresa Palmer plays Sif.
Alastair Duncan plays Mimir, Jeff Gulka is Sindri, Danny Woodburn plays Brok, Sonya Walger is Freya, Island Austin is Thrud, and Ben Chapple plays Magni.
The series is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and Ronald D Moore's Tall Ship Productions.