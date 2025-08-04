Dave Edmunds facing severe brain damage after cardiac arrest
Welsh rock icon Dave Edmunds was rushed to the hospital on July 29 after a major cardiac arrest.
His wife, Cici, shared that he briefly died in her arms before being revived by CPR.
He's now facing severe brain damage and memory loss, with doctors warning of a high risk for another cardiac event.
If he pulls through, recovery will be tough for both him and his family.
A look at his career
Born in Cardiff in 1944, Edmunds made his mark with the band Love Sculpture and hit it big with his chart-topping 1970 cover of "I Hear You Knocking."
He later formed Rockpile and worked with legends like Jeff Lynne and Paul McCartney.
Beyond performing, he produced albums for artists like the Stray Cats.
After decades shaping rock music, he retired from live shows in 2017.