Dave Edmunds facing severe brain damage after cardiac arrest Entertainment Aug 04, 2025

Welsh rock icon Dave Edmunds was rushed to the hospital on July 29 after a major cardiac arrest.

His wife, Cici, shared that he briefly died in her arms before being revived by CPR.

He's now facing severe brain damage and memory loss, with doctors warning of a high risk for another cardiac event.

If he pulls through, recovery will be tough for both him and his family.