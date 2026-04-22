Rock legend Dave Mason dies at 79

English singer-songwriter and Traffic co-founder, Dave Mason, has passed away at the age of 79. His family confirmed the news on Tuesday, saying he died peacefully at his home in Gardnerville, Nevada, on April 19. No cause of death was given. Born David Thomas Mason on May 10, 1946, in Worcester, England, he became a prominent figure in late-1960s rock music as a co-founder of the seminal rock group Traffic.

Musical impact Mason's work with traffic With Traffic, Mason wrote and performed on tracks that became beloved classics. His song Feelin' Alright?, featured on Traffic's 1968 album, became a rock standard after being covered by Joe Cocker. This cemented Mason's reputation as a songwriter whose work transcended performance to become part of rock's enduring popularity.

Solo success His successful solo career After his early years with Traffic, Mason embarked on a successful solo career that spanned over five decades. His debut solo album, Alone Together, released in 1970, featured the track Only You Know and I Know which became a classic rock number. He enjoyed his greatest commercial success with the 1977 platinum album Let It Flow which included the US hit We Just Disagree.

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Final years His retirement from touring last year In September 2025, Mason announced his retirement from touring after a remarkable 60-year career on the road due to ongoing health challenges. Despite stepping back from live performance, he remained artistically active. He released a children's book in March 2026 based on his early composition Hole In My Shoe and hosted a monthly radio show called Feelin' Alright on NewHD Radio. His last radio episode aired just days before his death.

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