David Burke faces charges after child pornography found on phone
Singer D4vd (David Burke) is facing serious charges after prosecutors found a significant amount of child pornography on his phone:
This comes a year after investigators say Rivas was killed (April 2025). The case has only grown heavier with these new discoveries.
Burke in court amid 40TB seizure
Burke showed up in court this week in an orange jumpsuit, after having already entered a not-guilty plea.
Investigators say they gathered 40TB of data, and searched his iPhone. They also revealed they conducted a wiretap.
The coroner confirmed Rivas died from "multiple penetrating injuries."
Her family's attorney shared how devastated they are and asked for privacy during this tough time.
Allegations say Burke abused 12-year-old Rivas
New allegations suggest Burke's abusive behavior may have started when Rivas was just 12, pointing to ongoing abuse leading up to her death.