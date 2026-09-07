David Harbour wins 1st Emmy for 'DTF St. Louis'
What's the story
David Harbour, the acclaimed actor best known for his role in Stranger Things, has bagged his first-ever Emmy Award. He won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his performance as Floyd Smernitch in DTF St. Louis. The win was announced during Night 2 of the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday night (local time).
Acceptance speech
Harbour was overwhelmed after the victory
Harbour was understandably emotional during his acceptance speech. He said, "I can't believe that you've embraced our show so much this beautiful, vulnerable, weird show that I love so much."
"In terms of my fellow nominees, it was not a fair fight. I got to play Floyd Smernitch, who is an incredibly written character by a genius named named Steve Conrad, who, is a true original."
Backstage, he also spoke about his journey from Stranger Things to DTF St. Louis.
Career transition
Harbour on his journey and success
Harbour revealed his secret to success: "I've become addicted to this industry, finding the people whose work I really like...banging on their door and saying 'Hey, let's try something,' which is what I did when I was 19."
Last month, he told Variety about the difference between his Stranger Things Emmy nominations and now.
"Back then it was pretty singular...focused on you as an actor. Going into this, it's the show. Stranger Things wasn't mine. I was jobbed in."
Show success
More about the show and other nominees
DTF St. Louis premiered on HBO Max in March (JioHotstar in India) and received positive reviews.
The show has received 13 Emmy nominations this season, including Limited or Anthology Series, Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.
Harbour's fellow nominees included Jason Bateman (DTF St. Louis), Richard Gadd (Half Man), Richard Jenkins (DTF St. Louis), Charles Melton (Beef), and Nick Offerman (Death by Lightning).