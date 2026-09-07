David Harbour wins 1st Emmy for 'DTF St. Louis'

Harbour was understandably emotional during his acceptance speech. He said, "I can't believe that you've embraced our show so much this beautiful, vulnerable, weird show that I love so much."

"In terms of my fellow nominees, it was not a fair fight. I got to play Floyd Smernitch, who is an incredibly written character by a genius named named Steve Conrad, who, is a true original."

Backstage, he also spoke about his journey from Stranger Things to DTF St. Louis.