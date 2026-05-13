A24's 'Please' adds David Jonsson to its cast

BAFTA winner David Jonsson joins A24's 'Please'

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:58 pm May 13, 202605:58 pm

What's the story

David Jonsson, the BAFTA Rising Star winner of 2025, has been added to the cast of Please, reported Variety. The film is a collaboration between Halina Reijn and A24. It also stars Gracie Abrams (making her acting debut), Connor Storrie, and Tom Burke. The plot details for Please are currently under wraps, but it will be written and directed by Reijn.