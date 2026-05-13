BAFTA winner David Jonsson joins A24's 'Please'
What's the story
David Jonsson, the BAFTA Rising Star winner of 2025, has been added to the cast of Please, reported Variety. The film is a collaboration between Halina Reijn and A24. It also stars Gracie Abrams (making her acting debut), Connor Storrie, and Tom Burke. The plot details for Please are currently under wraps, but it will be written and directed by Reijn.
Career highlights
A look at Jonsson's recent and upcoming projects
Jonsson was recently seen in the dystopian survival thriller The Long Walk, based on Stephen King's novel. He also starred in the British indie prison thriller Wasteman with Tom Blyth. His upcoming projects include Colman Domingo's Scandalous, where he plays Sammy Davis Jr. opposite Sydney Sweeney as Kim Novak. He's also reuniting with his The Long Walk co-star Cooper Hoffman in Plan B's Chaperones.
Production details
Everything else to know about 'Please'
Please marks the third collaboration between Reijn and A24, following her successful projects Bodies Bodies Bodies and Babygirl. The latter was one of A24's most successful titles, grossing over $64 million globally, per Box Office Mojo. David Hinojosa will produce the film, marking his third collaboration with Reijn. Zach Nutman will serve as the executive producer.