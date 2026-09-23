'Kickboxer' director David Worth dies at 86
What's the story
David Worth, the director of Kickboxer and cinematographer for several films including Clint Eastwood's Any Which Way You Can, has passed away. He died on September 4 in Sunland, California, at the age of 86, confirmed Variety. His daughter Christina Myers said in a statement, "His work was also his joy, and his family frequently joined him on location around the world during his long career." "He was irreverent, funny, and in jovial spirits to the very end."
Early career
Worth's early career as cinematographer
Worth started his career as a director of photography on low-budget movies.
His big break came when Eastwood hired him as the cinematographer for Bronco Billy and Any Which Way You Can, both released in 1980.
This led to a successful career in Hollywood where he worked on numerous projects including Jean-Claude Van Damme's Bloodsport.
Directorial shift
His work as a director
After his stint as a director of photography on Bloodsport, Worth transitioned into directing with the 1989 film Kickboxer starring Van Damme.
He also directed several episodes of the Air America TV series and features like Shark Attack 2 and Shark Attack 3.
His cinematography credits include movies such as China Cry: A True Story, Lady Dragon, American Tigers, Raptor Island, Man With the Screaming Brain, and Alien Apocalypse.
Additional pursuits
His life outside of filmmaking
In addition to his work in film, Worth was also an author and teacher. He earned his master's degree in 2016.
His books include Milestones in Cinema: 50 Visionary Films & Filmmakers, Orson Welles Crash Course in Cinematography, and Zen & the Art of Independent Filmmaking: A Cautionary Tale.
He is survived by his daughter Myers, son David Wertheimer, brother, and two grandsons.