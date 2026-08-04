Davidson spotted with Nader opening car door video sparks buzz
Pete Davidson was spotted on a night out with reality star Sarah Jane Nader, and fans are buzzing about whether they're dating.
The video shows Pete, 32, opening the car door for 23-year-old Sarah before they drove off together, with Pete dressed in an oversized blue T-shirt, black sweatpants, and a baseball cap, while Sarah wore a white corset top with black pants and heels.
Davidson and Hewitt agree co-parenting
This comes three months after Pete's breakup with Elsie Hewitt in May. The two share a baby daughter, Scottie Rose, born last December.
Even though they've split, Pete is still supporting Elsie financially, and the exes recently agreed to co-parent Scottie together.
In their joint statement, they said Scottie's well-being comes first and are fully committed to working together to give her love from both of them.