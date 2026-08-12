Davis reveals stage 4 breast cancer too late for chemo
Entertainment
Lucy Davis, best known as Dawn from the U.K.'s The Office, has shared she's been living with stage 4 breast cancer for about a year and a half.
The cancer has spread to her spine, right hip, and ribs, and she says it's now "too late for chemo."
Despite this, Lucy says she feels at peace and wants to make the most of her time.
Fischer and Carrott support Davis
Lucy is focusing on enjoying life and says she's "not scared of whatever comes next," though she knows it's hardest on her family.
She's received lots of love from supporters, including Jenna Fischer (Pam from the US The Office), who wrote "Love you lots."
Her dad, comedian Jasper Carrott, called her strength "a lesson to us all," while other celebrities have also sent their support.