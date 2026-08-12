Davis, 'The Office' star reveals incurable stage 4 breast cancer
Entertainment
Lucy Davis, who played Dawn in the UK version of The Office, has revealed she's been living with stage-four breast cancer for the past 18 months.
She shared on Instagram that the cancer has spread to her spine, right hip, and ribs.
Davis said her cancer is incurable and chemo isn't an option anymore, but she's focusing on making the most of every day.
Davis "at peace" after outpouring support
After opening up about her diagnosis online, Davis received a flood of support from fans and fellow actors. Co-stars like Jenna Fischer and Kiernan Shipka sent messages of love, while filmmaker Edgar Wright also reached out.
In her post, Davis said she's "at peace" with her situation and wants to live with joy and purpose: her honesty really struck a chord with people everywhere.