Dawson filmed 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' cameo and was cut
Entertainment
Rosario Dawson, best known as Claire Temple from Marvel's Daredevil, just shared that she filmed a cameo for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but it didn't make the final cut.
At GalaxyCon Raleigh, she said, "I even shot the scene in the new Spider-Man movie, but I got cut out," showing she was both excited and a little bummed.
Dawson hopeful to reprise Claire Temple
Dawson has a personal tie to Spider-Man: her uncle actually is a comic book artist and he was the first character he learned to draw, and her elementary school once popped up in a Spidey comic.
Even though her scene was dropped, she's still hopeful about returning as Claire Temple and loves that Marvel is finally bringing characters like Daredevil into the MCU.