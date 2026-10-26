Dayal on 'Tamil Idol' says AI polishes skills, not emotions
Entertainment
Singer and Tamil Idol judge Benny Dayal thinks AI can help polish musical skills, but it just can't match the real emotions that make music special.
For him, true artistry is about connecting with listeners on a deeper level, something he feels technology can't fake.
Dayal seeks authenticity on 'Tamil Idol'
On Tamil Idol, Dayal is searching for contestants who bring honesty, innocence, and a unique vibe to their music, qualities that AI simply can't copy.
He hopes to inspire young artists to stay authentic and keep emotional expression at the heart of their craft, even as tech becomes a bigger part of making music.