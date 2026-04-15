Warner Bros. unveils 'Clayface' trailer: It's not for the faint-hearted

DC Studios has unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming body horror film, Clayface. The movie, which will be released on October 23, features one of Batman 's most notorious villains. The character is played by Tom Rhys Harries in the film directed by James Watkins. The trailer was revealed at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, an annual convention for movie theater owners.

Character evolution What happens to Hagen in the trailer In the trailer, per Variety, Harries stars as Matt Hagen, a struggling actor whose face is disfigured and who later undergoes a scientific transformation that turns his body into clay. The footage shows Hagen in a hospital bed with a bandaged and bloody face. He's attacked by a knife-wielding assailant and injected with mysterious chemicals that give him his powers. The clip sometimes shows Hagen with no eye or mouth, and at one point, he wipes away his entire face.

DC Universe Future of the DC Universe after 'Clayface' The Clayface film is part of the relaunch of the DC Universe, which has seen success with last year's Superman directed by James Gunn. The franchise will continue with this summer's Supergirl, directed by Craig Gillespie. Upcoming projects include a Superman sequel titled Man of Tomorrow set for July 9, 2027, and Matt Reeves's The Batman: Part II scheduled for October 1, 2027.

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