CinemaCon: Milly Alcock learned 5 alien languages for 'Supergirl'
What's the story
Milly Alcock, known for her role in House of the Dragon, is all set to play Kara Zor-El in DC's upcoming film Supergirl. The actor recently wowed audiences at the movie theater owners' convention, CinemaCon, with footage of her character fighting a group of pirates. Director Craig Gillespie praised Alcock's dedication to the role, revealing that she learned five comic book languages and trained for an hour every day to prepare for the film's stunts.
Actor's preparation
Alcock's training and language skills impressed Gillespie
Gillespie lauded Alcock's ability to perform dramatic scenes with her on-screen parents in Kryptonian. He said Alcock would train for an hour every day so she could pull off the film's elaborate stunts. The director also shared a clip of Supergirl speaking in one of the five languages to an alien creature. This clicking noise communication was played as a comic sequence, though.
Film insights
Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'Supergirl'
The film follows Supergirl as she navigates the universe with her dog Krypto. The story takes a turn when she meets an alien girl named Ruthye, who seeks revenge for her father's death. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa as Lobo. Entirely set on different planets, Supergirl will be released on June 26.