'Supergirl' is set for June 2026 release

CinemaCon: Milly Alcock learned 5 alien languages for 'Supergirl'

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:14 am Apr 15, 202610:14 am

What's the story

Milly Alcock, known for her role in House of the Dragon, is all set to play Kara Zor-El in DC's upcoming film Supergirl. The actor recently wowed audiences at the movie theater owners' convention, CinemaCon, with footage of her character fighting a group of pirates. Director Craig Gillespie praised Alcock's dedication to the role, revealing that she learned five comic book languages and trained for an hour every day to prepare for the film's stunts.