'Supergirl': New trailer shows how Kara met Krypto the Superdog
What's the story
Warner Bros. DC Studios released the Super Bowl trailer for its upcoming movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. The film stars Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, Superman's cousin with a drinking problem. The new trailer gives us a glimpse into her backstory and her first encounter with Krypto the Superdog on Krypton before its destruction. The movie will hit theaters on June 26, 2026.
Character development
Alcock's take on Supergirl
Alcock's version of Supergirl is not a carbon copy of her male counterpart, as seen in the 1984 film. Instead, she is quite different from Kal-El. In the trailer, Kara says, "He sees the good in everyone, and I see the truth," emphasizing her unique perspective. The film is directed by Craig Gillespie and based on Tom King's 2022 comic book series Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.
Film adaptation
The movie is based on King's comic book series
The movie is an adaptation of King's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book series, illustrated by Bilquis Evely. The story follows Supergirl and a young alien girl named Knolle as they journey across the galaxy to find Krem of the Yellow Hill, who killed Knolle's father. Ana Nogueira has adapted the comic for the big screen.