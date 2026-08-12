D.C. court orders Kennedy Center to pay Redd over $250,000
Entertainment
A Washington, D.C. court just told the Kennedy Center it has to pay over $250,000 in legal fees to jazz musician Chuck Redd.
The drama started when Redd canceled a Christmas Eve concert because he didn't agree with the center naming its venue after Donald Trump.
The Kennedy Center sued him for breach of contract, but lost in June 2026.
Bosier backs Redd Center plans appeal
Judge Tanya Jones Bosier sided with Redd, saying the center's pushback on legal fees was "out of all proportion to the issue at stake."
Redd's lawyer called the lawsuit "politically motivated" and without real grounds.
The Kennedy Center has since removed Trump's name from the venue, but plans to appeal this latest ruling.
For now, though, Redd comes out on top.