Lokesh Kanagaraj-Wamiqa Gabbi's 'DC' to hit SonyLIV on October 16
What's the story
The Tamil film DC, directed by Arun Matheswaran and starring filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi, is set to premiere on SonyLIV on October 16. The movie was released in theaters on August 7 and received positive reviews from audiences. It will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Film details
What is the story?
DC, produced by Sun Pictures and distributed in North India by Dharma Productions, is a reimagining of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic novel Devdas.
Kanagaraj plays Das, an outcast whose life spirals into tragedy after the death of his beloved Parvathy. Gabbi stars as Chandra, who tries to escape exploitation.
It also stars Sanjana Krishnamoorthy and Kasthuri Raja in key roles.
Next steps
What next for Kanagaraj?
Kanagaraj's decision to act in DC sparked massive buzz, given his status as one of Tamil cinema's leading filmmakers.
His performance has been praised by critics and industry veterans alike.
Up next, he is expected to return to directing with a much-anticipated project with Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA23.
His last directorial was Coolie (2025).