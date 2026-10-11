Lokesh Kanagaraj-Wamiqa Gabbi's 'DC' to hit SonyLIV on October 16

DC, produced by Sun Pictures and distributed in North India by Dharma Productions, is a reimagining of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic novel Devdas.

Kanagaraj plays Das, an outcast whose life spirals into tragedy after the death of his beloved Parvathy. Gabbi stars as Chandra, who tries to escape exploitation.

It also stars Sanjana Krishnamoorthy and Kasthuri Raja in key roles.