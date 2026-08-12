'DC' nets 36.5 cr Indian box office in 5 days

DC is seeing big support across South India: Tamil Nadu brought in ₹11.5 crore, while the Telugu states added another ₹10 crore.

Kerala saw a major jump from just ₹50 lakh on day one to over ₹8 crore by Tuesday, and Karnataka contributed another ₹4.5 crore.

With this momentum, DC is expected to cross the ₹50 crore mark soon and could become a clean hit if fans keep showing up for the film's high-energy story.