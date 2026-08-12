'DC' nets 36.5 cr Indian box office in 5 days
Entertainment
DC has pulled in ₹36.5 crore at the Indian box office just five days after release.
The film kicked off with ₹5.25 crore on opening day and kept up steady numbers through the week, with early estimates pointing to a strong first-week finish around ₹45 crore.
South India drives 'DC' box office
DC is seeing big support across South India: Tamil Nadu brought in ₹11.5 crore, while the Telugu states added another ₹10 crore.
Kerala saw a major jump from just ₹50 lakh on day one to over ₹8 crore by Tuesday, and Karnataka contributed another ₹4.5 crore.
With this momentum, DC is expected to cross the ₹50 crore mark soon and could become a clean hit if fans keep showing up for the film's high-energy story.