'DC' promo: Lokesh Kanagaraj promises a bloody love story

On Saturday, the makers of director Arun Matheswaran's upcoming film DC unveiled a special promo to celebrate Valentine's Day. The video revealed that acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj will be playing a character named Devadas. Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana AK will also star in the movie as Chandra and Parvathi, respectively.

Film teaser Promo hints at possible gangster drama The promo video shared by Sun Pictures on social media is in line with the title teaser released last year. The footage hints at a possible gangster drama, with scenes of Devadas and Parvathi conversing and Devadas comforting Chandra. It also includes disturbing images of Devadas brutally killing an injured man and decapitating another. The video concludes with Devadas and Chandra escaping in a car.

Career milestone Meet the crew of 'DC' The film, produced by Sun Pictures, is highly anticipated as it marks Kanagaraj's acting debut. The dialogues for DC are penned by Matheswaran and Franklin Jacob, with additional screenplay by Arun Ranjan. Anirudh Ravichander composes the music while Mukesh G handles cinematography. Editing is done by GK Prasanna, and art direction is by Kannan S.

