'DDPD 2' teaser: Ajay's age-defying moves make you want to party
Entertainment
The teaser for "Jhoom Sharaabi," the new party track from "De De Pyaar De 2," just dropped.
Ajay Devgn leads the fun, with a playful scene of older guys trying to blend in at a young pub.
The full song is out October 29, so get ready to add it to your playlist.
Know more about the film
"De De Pyaar De 2" picks up the story of Aashish and Ayesha, exploring more of their age-gap relationship and the challenge of winning over Ayesha's family.
Directed by Anshul Sharma and written by Luv Ranjan, the film also features Ishita Dutta.
Catch this romantic comedy in theaters on November 14, 2025.