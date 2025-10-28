Shehnaaz Gill calls 'BB13' best season, stands by brother Entertainment Oct 28, 2025

Shehnaaz Gill, who shot to fame on Bigg Boss, just called Season 13 her all-time favorite, proudly declaring it the best season ever thanks to the genuine friendships and rivalries that came out of it.

She shared these thoughts in a recent chat, right as her brother Shehbaaz Badesha is one of the most talked-about participants (and facing criticism) on Bigg Boss 19 for being "too dependent" on his sister.