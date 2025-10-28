Next Article
Shehnaaz Gill calls 'BB13' best season, stands by brother
Shehnaaz Gill, who shot to fame on Bigg Boss, just called Season 13 her all-time favorite, proudly declaring it the best season ever thanks to the genuine friendships and rivalries that came out of it.
She shared these thoughts in a recent chat, right as her brother Shehbaaz Badesha is one of the most talked-about participants (and facing criticism) on Bigg Boss 19 for being "too dependent" on his sister.
Shehnaaz's upcoming film, other news
Shehnaaz is standing by Shehbaaz, saying she appreciates his authenticity despite the comparisons and backlash.
She admits she mostly watches this season for his scenes with Amaal Malik and often skips the rest.
Off the reality TV track, Shehnaaz is also gearing up for her Punjabi film Ikk Kudi, which hits theaters on October 31.