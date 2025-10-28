Francis Ford Coppola auctions watches to cover 'Megalopolis' losses

Similar piece sold for almost $3 million in 2021

Coppola's putting his custom-designed FFC watch (made with FP Journe) up for auction—a similar piece sold for almost $3 million back in 2021.

He's also selling other watches from his collection, priced between $3,000 and $240,000.

On top of that, he's promoting Megalopolis with a $200 talk and hoping the well-received making-of documentary, Megadoc, brings in more support.

Still, it looks like recouping all those losses will be tough, but Coppola's not afraid to take creative risks.