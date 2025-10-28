Francis Ford Coppola auctions watches to cover 'Megalopolis' losses
Legendary director Francis Ford Coppola is auctioning off a rare, custom-designed watch to help cover the huge losses from his 2024 film, Megalopolis.
The movie, which dove into architecture and offbeat themes, made just $14.4 million at the box office—way short of its $100 million+ budget.
The film's lack of mass appeal contributed to its underwhelming box office performance.
Similar piece sold for almost $3 million in 2021
Coppola's putting his custom-designed FFC watch (made with FP Journe) up for auction—a similar piece sold for almost $3 million back in 2021.
He's also selling other watches from his collection, priced between $3,000 and $240,000.
On top of that, he's promoting Megalopolis with a $200 talk and hoping the well-received making-of documentary, Megadoc, brings in more support.
Still, it looks like recouping all those losses will be tough, but Coppola's not afraid to take creative risks.