'BB 19': Baseer Ali clears air on relationship with Nehal
What's the story
Baseer Ali, who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 19, has clarified his relationship with fellow contestant Nehal Chudasama. While fans speculated a budding romance between the two during their time on the show, Ali has now revealed that they were just friends. He told Hindustan Times, "Nehal and I were struggling with our friendship in the first place."
Friendship dynamics
'Everybody would make me a couple with...'
Ali further explained his bond with Chudasama, saying, "I was quite happy with the space we were getting, me, Farhana (Bhatt), and Nehal." He added that they had a fun trio where they would flirt and joke around. "Everybody would make me a couple with Farhana sometimes, then sometimes with Nehal," he said.
Relationship clarification
'She knew I was not emotionally available...'
Ali also clarified that his relationship with Chudasama was not romantic. "Farhana came and told me that Nehal has feelings for me. I confronted Nehal about it, and she said, 'Yes, it is what it is.'" "So mujhe national television pe kisi ladki ko ye feel nahi karana tha ki it doesn't matter to me or I am heartless." He added, "She knew I was not emotionally available."
Friendship defense
I was there for her as a friend, Ali said
Ali defended his actions toward Chudasama, saying he was just being a good friend. "Nehal aur main sirf dost hi the. Wo ek comfort zone develop ho gaya tha showpe because she was hated by a lot of people and she fell sick in the last few days." "I was there for her as a friend, taking care of her," he added. Meanwhile, watch Bigg Boss on JioHotstar and Colors TV.