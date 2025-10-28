'BB 19': Baseer Ali clears air on relationship with Nehal

Baseer Ali , who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 19 , has clarified his relationship with fellow contestant Nehal Chudasama . While fans speculated a budding romance between the two during their time on the show, Ali has now revealed that they were just friends. He told Hindustan Times, "Nehal and I were struggling with our friendship in the first place."

Friendship dynamics 'Everybody would make me a couple with...' Ali further explained his bond with Chudasama, saying, "I was quite happy with the space we were getting, me, Farhana (Bhatt), and Nehal." He added that they had a fun trio where they would flirt and joke around. "Everybody would make me a couple with Farhana sometimes, then sometimes with Nehal," he said.

Relationship clarification 'She knew I was not emotionally available...' Ali also clarified that his relationship with Chudasama was not romantic. "Farhana came and told me that Nehal has feelings for me. I confronted Nehal about it, and she said, 'Yes, it is what it is.'" "So mujhe national television pe kisi ladki ko ye feel nahi karana tha ki it doesn't matter to me or I am heartless." He added, "She knew I was not emotionally available."