'De De Pyaar De 2' trailer: Ajay, Rakul are back

New additions and changes in the sequel

Directed by Anshul Sharma and written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, the sequel adds R Madhavan into the mix.

Jaaved Jaaferi returns from the original cast, but Tabu won't be back for this round.

The film leans into generational clashes and family expectations, all wrapped in humor.

Produced by Luv Films and T-Series, it's set to hit theaters on November 14, 2025—so mark your calendars!