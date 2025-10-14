Next Article
'De De Pyaar De 2' trailer: Ajay, Rakul are back
Entertainment
The trailer for De De Pyaar De 2 just dropped, bringing back Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh as a couple navigating the ups and downs of an age-gap romance.
This time, their relationship faces fresh challenges when Ayesha's parents try to set her up with someone younger, leading to plenty of awkward (and funny) moments.
New additions and changes in the sequel
Directed by Anshul Sharma and written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, the sequel adds R Madhavan into the mix.
Jaaved Jaaferi returns from the original cast, but Tabu won't be back for this round.
The film leans into generational clashes and family expectations, all wrapped in humor.
Produced by Luv Films and T-Series, it's set to hit theaters on November 14, 2025—so mark your calendars!