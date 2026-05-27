De defends Panday, faults 'Chand Mera Dil' choreographer and director
Entertainment
Author Shobhaa De has spoken up for Ananya Panday after her Bharatanatyam-inspired dance in Chand Mera Dil was trolled online and labeled "Nepo Natyam."
De argued that criticism shouldn't fall on Panday alone, but also on the film's choreographer and director who shaped the performance.
De: Panday untrained Kurup praises effort
De pointed out that Panday isn't a trained classical dancer, yet took on a demanding role that required her to blend classical and contemporary moves.
"They did it, they lip-synced, they danced, they showed expressions. Is all that easy? It's not easy at all."
Assistant choreographer Ananya Kurup also praised Panday for working hard to pick up the routine in a short time.