De defends Panday, faults 'Chand Mera Dil' choreographer and director

De: Panday untrained Kurup praises effort

De pointed out that Panday isn't a trained classical dancer, yet took on a demanding role that required her to blend classical and contemporary moves.

"They did it, they lip-synced, they danced, they showed expressions. Is all that easy? It's not easy at all."

Assistant choreographer Ananya Kurup also praised Panday for working hard to pick up the routine in a short time.