How are dead characters returning in 'Mirzapur: The Movie'?
What's the story
The much-awaited Mirzapur: The Movie, set to hit theaters on September 4, isn't a direct continuation of the series. Instead, it picks up from Season 1, Episode 6. This is why several characters who met their demise in the show will be alive and kicking in the film! To fully grasp its plot and character relationships, you only need to watch these first six episodes of Season 1.
Plot divergence
Film takes creative liberties, revives dead characters
The Mirzapur series, which debuted on Amazon Prime Video, has seen three seasons with a complex plot.
However, the movie takes a different route from Season 1's midpoint when all characters were still alive.
This creative decision allows for a fresh take on the Mirzapur universe and brings back characters like Munna Bhaiya, Bablu Pandit, and Sweety Gupta who had previously died in the series.
Series overview
Ali Fazal's advice for 'Mirzapur' movie prep
During a promotional event for Mirzapur: The Movie, actor Ali Fazal (who plays Guddu Pandit) suggested that viewers don't need to watch all three seasons of the series.
He recommended watching only the first six episodes of Season 1 to understand the film's plot and character relationships.
"Everyone must go home and watch Series 1, but only till Episode 6. From Episode 6, the story of the movie starts and revolves," he said.
Series synopsis
Plot of 1st 6 episodes of 'Mirzapur'
The first six episodes of Mirzapur introduce us to Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), the don of Mirzapur, and his son Munna (Divyenndu), who is eager to prove himself.
Brothers Guddu and Bablu (Jitendra Kumar replaces Vikrant Massey in the film) enter Kaleen's world after a run-in with Munna and gradually become crucial members of his gang.
The episodes also delve into Guddu's romance with Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar), who is also pursued by Munna, creating tension between them.
Series summary
Key takeaways and character arcs till Episode 6
By Episode 6, Guddu and Bablu are rising in power while Munna is getting increasingly frustrated about his position.
These episodes set up the main characters, their relationships, rivalries, and the power struggle that drives Mirzapur.
Mirzapur: The Movie will be released in theaters on September 4.