How are dead characters returning in 'Mirzapur: The Movie'?

The Mirzapur series, which debuted on Amazon Prime Video, has seen three seasons with a complex plot.

However, the movie takes a different route from Season 1's midpoint when all characters were still alive.

This creative decision allows for a fresh take on the Mirzapur universe and brings back characters like Munna Bhaiya, Bablu Pandit, and Sweety Gupta who had previously died in the series.