'Mirzapur: The Movie' trailer: Kaleen 'Bhaiya,' Munna, Guddu return

The trailer for Mirzapur: The Movie gives a glimpse into the high-stakes world of crime and power that fans have come to love.

It opens with Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna Bhaiya in their elements.

It also introduces old and new characters played by Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan.

While Kumar plots with Fazal's character, Kishan is seen killing a man in his first glimpse.