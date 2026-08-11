'Mirzapur: The Movie' trailer: Kaleen 'Bhaiya,' Munna, Guddu return
What's the story
The trailer for Mirzapur: The Movie was released on Tuesday, and it has set the internet ablaze. The film marks the return of Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Divyenndu as Munna Bhaiya, and Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, it also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, among others. It will hit the theaters on September 4 and release in Hindi and Telugu.
Trailer highlights
Introduction of new characters
The trailer for Mirzapur: The Movie gives a glimpse into the high-stakes world of crime and power that fans have come to love.
It opens with Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna Bhaiya in their elements.
It also introduces old and new characters played by Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan.
While Kumar plots with Fazal's character, Kishan is seen killing a man in his first glimpse.
Twitter Post
See the trailer here
Gaddi na toh viraasat se milti hai, na siyasat se. Milti hai toh sirf aur sirf Baahubal se aur tikti hai darr pe.— Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies) August 11, 2026
Mirzapur ki ek nayi kahaani, bade parde ke liye.#MirzapurTheMovie, trailer out now.
गद्दी ना तो विरासत से मिलती है, ना सियासत से। मिलती है तो सिर्फ़ और सिर्फ़… pic.twitter.com/6dtaLSYPUc
Film's approach
'We're targeting an Adults Only certification straight away'
The makers of Mirzapur: The Movie have revealed that it was made with an Adults Only certification in mind.
This decision allows them to maintain the franchise's raw and gritty essence while adhering to certification standards.
Singh said, "We're targeting an Adults Only certification straight away."
"Then, of course, the CBFC has its own guidelines regarding language, what we can say, and what we can't."
"We've tried to manage that and strike the right balance."